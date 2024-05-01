Police identify driver killed in multi-vehicle wreck on Route 128 in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass — Massachusetts State Police have identified the driver killed during a multi-vehicle wreck in Needham Tuesday morning.

Dylan Chaves, 31, of Fiskdale died when he lost control of the Chevy pickup truck he was driving on Route 95 South around 4:40 a.m. The truck went perpendicular into oncoming traffic when it was broadsided by a second Dodge truck.

Chaves was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second truck was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries.

Police say it was dark, it was raining, and the road surface was wet at the time of the crash

Traffic was backed up for miles on the southbound side of the highway. State Police say three of the four southbound lanes were closed for two hours to accommodate the rescue response.

Needham crash on Route 128

Only one travel lane was open for much of the morning and video from the scene showed cars at a standstill leading up to the crash.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

Needham traffic after crash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group