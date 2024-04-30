One dead, another seriously injured in multi-vehicle wreck on Route 128 in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass. — One person is dead and another was injured in a multi-vehicle wreck in Needham that caused lengthy delays for commuters traveling along Route 128 on Tuesday morning.

According to State Police, the crash involved two pickup trucks on Route 95 South near Exit 33 around 4:40 a.m. Investigators say one of the pickup trucks went out of control and was perpendicular to oncoming traffic when they were broadsided by a second truck.

The driver of the truck that was perpendicular in the roadway was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The driver of the second truck was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries.

Traffic was backed up for miles on the southbound side of the highway. State Police say three of the four southbound lanes were closed for two hours to accommodate the rescue response.

Only one travel lane was open for much of the morning and video from the scene showed cars at a standstill leading up to the crash.

Although the cause of the crash remains under investigation, roadway conditions at the time of the crash was wet due to the overnight rains.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

