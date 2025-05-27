‘Jumped on the guy’: Good Samaritan describes moment he raced to help officer under attack in Boston

BOSTON — A Good Samaritan who raced to the rescue of a police officer under attack in Boston on Tuesday morning said he never thought twice about running toward the sound of gunfire.

Eddy Rivera says he was in his work van when he heard a gunshot ring out in the area of Cambridge Street near Massachusetts General Hospital on Tuesday morning.

“I saw a lady rattled, cops were across the street and yelling out for help,” Rivera recalled. “So, I ran across the street and I jumped on the guy, straddled his chest, and then I grabbed his arm. Apparently, he took the cop’s gun and shot himself, in the femur, I believe.”

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox confirmed that the man in question got hold of the detail officer’s department-issued firearm and suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during a struggle in the street in broad daylight.

“He was a little disoriented. I think he might have been a little mentally unstable,” Rivera said of the suspect.

Rivera said he helped two officers subdue the man and get him handcuffed while backup responded to the scene.

Eddy Rivera Eddy Rivera (Eddy Rivera)

“After the guy was subdued, there were 20 to 25 officers out here. A huge response,” Rivera explained. “When I was on the ground, I grabbed his wrist. The police officer’s 9mm was probably two feet away from me.”

When asked where he developed the courage to run toward the sound of gunfire, Rivera joked, “I heard distress, so I thought I’d lend some assistance. I’ve got nine brothers and they used to kick my butt all the time.”

Cox, during a morning news conference, thanked those who rushed to the aid of the officer.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude for the assistance from the people who were there,” Cox said. “We appreciate that tremendously.”

Cox said the officer who was attacked is doing “OK.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges the suspect would face.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said his office is assisting with an investigation into the incident.

