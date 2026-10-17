Police: Hateful messages found in multiple Manchester neighborhoods

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a series of “hateful messages” found in several areas of the city.

Police said they identified 15 incidents in three areas, including Candia Road, Gabrielle Street and South Beech Street.

The incidents allegedly occurred overnight and involved antisemitic, racist, and homophobic content.

Police said the acts appear to be random, with no indication that specific individuals or properties were intentionally targeted.

“Acts of vandalism involving antisemitic, racist, and homophobic slurs are unacceptable and have no place in Manchester. This type of conduct is harmful, divisive, and deeply disrespectful to the individuals and communities targeted,” said Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and respected, and we take incidents like these seriously. We are actively investigating this matter and will work to hold those responsible accountable.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has surveillance footage from the areas to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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