Police find vehicle involved in hit-and-run of Salem officer

SALEM, Mass. — A Salem police officer is expected to make a full recovery after a hit-and-run Thursday night.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries and was released from Salem Hospital early Friday morning.

The vehicle involved in the crash was found unoccupied on Jackson Street with different license plates, according to police.

Detectives are now seeking arrest warrants for the driver and others involved.

The officer was hit around 8:30 Thursday night while police were conducting a narcotics investigation near Salem Heights on Pope Street.

Salem Heights management told Boston 25 News, they’re reviewing their security footage but are unsure if the driver is connected to the property.

One woman who has lived at the apartment complex for the last 15 years said she rarely leaves her apartment at night due to commotion in the area.

“I know the cops are at this building like everyday because of stuff going on,” Linda Gilbert said.

“That’s very scary, I mean there’s people out there that just don’t care which is sad,” Gilbert said about the hit-and-run.

Police said they don’t believe the driver is still in the Salem area and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

