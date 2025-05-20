Police in Danvers searching for suspects allegedly involved in North Shore car chase

DANVERS, Mass. — Police in Danvers are searching for three suspects allegedly involved in a police chase on the North Shore on Tuesday.

Three men, a black male wearing a white shirt; a white male with dreadlocks, dressed in all black; and a woman were involved in a police chase that began in Saugus earlier in the day.

Police say the suspected vehicle drove to the area of Mello Parkway in Danvers, where the three people allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

“These individuals are wanted for questioning in connection to an incident that occurred in Lynn. It should be noted that these individuals are NOT suspects of a homicide investigation,” Danvers police said.

Anyone who sees the individuals or has information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact the Danvers Police Department directly at 978.774.1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

