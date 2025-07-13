Police: Child transported to the hospital after drowning in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A child has been transported to the hospital after Brockton police responded to reports of a drowning.

According to police, around 2:49 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area of Sunset Avenue on reports of a drowning involving a child.

Officers, alongside members of Brockton Fire and EMS, responded to the scene.

The child was rendered aid and transported to a Boston Hospital.

There is no word on the condition of the child at this time.

Brockton police said in a statement that, “We thank all the first responders for their swift action and ask the public to keep the child and their family in their thoughts.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group