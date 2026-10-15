Police: Brockton man charged with enticing minor after East Bridgewater investigation

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Brockton man is facing charges following an investigation into the alleged exploitation of an East Bridgewater juvenile.

According to police, officers began investigating in September after police received a report of alleged inappropriate contact between a juvenile and an adult man.

Investigators said the juvenile and the man met and communicated through social media before meeting in person on multiple occasions. Police allege the juvenile was sexually assaulted during those encounters.

Police identified the suspect as Derek Gaughan, 55, of Brockton, who authorities said is a Level 3 sex offender.

Officers obtained arrest and search warrants for Gaughan and his Brockton residence on October 8.

Police said they executed the warrants that day and arrested Gaughan without incident.

Gaughan was charged with enticement of a minor and electronic enticement of a minor for commercial sexual activity.

Because the alleged sexual assaults occurred in Brockton, Brockton police pursued additional charges related to those allegations, according to East Bridgewater police.

Gaughan was arraigned in Brockton District Court on October 9 and ordered held on $100,000 bail.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group