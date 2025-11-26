Police: Body pulled from water off Castle Island

BOSTON — A body was pulled from the water off Castle Island on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, around 9:34 a.m. Massachusetts Environmental Police recovered a body in the water in the area of Castle Island.

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

The body was transported to the Harbor Unit, and the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

