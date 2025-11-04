Police asking for help finding 30-year-old Worcester woman

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police are asking for the public’s help finding a 30-year-old woman.

Joanna Brown was last seen around 9 a.m. on Friday at the Bean Counter, police say.

Brown is described as 5’6” with hazel eyes.

“She has not shown up to work or contacted friends or family, which is unlike her,” Worcester police say.

Police say she may be in a 2025 Gray Mitsubishi Outlander with the Massachusetts Registration 5GPN93.

Police told Boston 25 News Monday night that investigators had located the vehicle she was using at the Green Hill Towers apartment complex in Worcester.

