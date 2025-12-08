Police arrest, tase grinch in Rochester after attempted ‘break-in’

ROCHESTER, Mass. — A notorious Christmas criminal known as the Grinch is behind bars after being arrested in Rochester over the weekend.

The Grinch was tased by officers when he attempted to break into one of their cruisers.

The Rochester Police Department reported that the Grinch’s heart grew three sizes due to the voltage from the taser used during his arrest.

He is now facing charges including attempted cruiser-napping, possession of stolen candy canes, and disorderly Christmas spirit.

The Grinch is currently being held without bail at the Whooville District Court.

