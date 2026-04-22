3 people injured, wrong-way crash on I-495 in Chelmsford expected to shut down highway for hours

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A wrong-way crash with serious injuries is expected to keep parts of I-495 in Chelmsford closed for several hours.

Massachusetts State Police say shortly before 10 p.m., a wrong-way driver hit another car near the Hunt Road overpass on I-495 South in Chelmsford.

Three crash victims were hospitalized, Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan told Boston 25 News.

The wrong‑way driver sustained life‑threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a trauma hospital. One of the crash victims was flown to a hospital from the crash site and another person was transported to a local hospital.

MassDOT says the area around Exit 88 is expected to be closed for hours.

“Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible,” MassDOT says.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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