Quincy woman plans on buying a new house and car after winning $4M on a scratch ticket

BOSTON — Peixia Du is celebrating a big win, thanks to a lucky scratch ticket.
Du, of Quincy, is the winner of a $4 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Money” $10 instant ticket game, lottery officials said Tuesday.
Du chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, before taxes.
She told lottery officials that she plans on buying a car and a house with the winnings.
The winning ticket was purchased at Richdale Food Shops, 268 Union St. in Rockland.
The store receives a $40,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.
There is one $4 million grand prize remaining in the “$4,000,000 Bonus Money” instant game.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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