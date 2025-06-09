Plymouth scientist among two killed in helicopter crash in Alaska

A prominent member of Plymouth’s Manomet Conservation Sciences team is among two people killed in a helicopter crash last week in Northern Alaska.

Shiloh Schulte was conducting conservation research at the time of the crash.

He’s known for his work in rebuilding endangered seabird populations along the East Coast.

Schulte was also the coordinator for the American Oystercatcher Recovery Program, which helped rebuild the oystercatcher population by 45%.

“Shiloh gave his life in the service of something greater than himself,” said a spokesperson from the Manomet Conservation Sciences team, “dedicating himself to preserving the natural world for future generations.”

According to Must Read Alaska, the pilot also died in the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

