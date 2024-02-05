PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A police officer on the South Shore hailed a hero after pulling a man from a burning home last month.

Plymouth Police and Fire responded to a fully engulfed house in West Plymouth on January 25 where a man could be heard crying for help inside.

Officer Dylan Oxsen then ran into the smoke-filled home, through the kitchen, which was engulfed in flames, and dragged the trapped man outside.

“You saved the man’s life,” said Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn.

During the rescue, officer Oxsen suffered burns to his left hand.

“Your actions are a credit to this Police Department and the residents you serve,” said Chief Flynn. “You should be proud of this incredible accomplishment.”

Officer Oxsen was honored Monday with the ‘Life-Saving Award’ for his heroic actions.

Plymouth Police Officer honored with the 'Life-Saving Award' for pulling man from burning home (Plymouth Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

