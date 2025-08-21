South Shore surfers brave choppy waves, window conditions as Hurricane Erin nears

HULL, Mass. — Hours before Hurricane Erin is set to pass 200 miles off the Massachusetts coastline, skilled surfers braved a choppy swell at Nantasket Beach.

Next to only a few strong surfers were surf schools keeping a close eye on young students in the shallows.

“Today, the kids are allowed in the water,” said Bobby Fenton, director of Hui Surf Camp. “Tomorrow, we’ll have camp here. But, they’re not allowed in the water.”

Fenton said he was told by DCR they could not perform or oversee any recreational activity in the water.

Next to Fenton, owner of Northeast Surfing Ronnie Lees said he decided to cancel Thursday afternoon lessons.

“It’s not safe,” he told Boston 25 News.

His surf school in Hull, he said, oversees more than a thousand children and adults through the summer season.

This week, he’s been adamant to teach his students how to escape a rip current — his biggest concern with the hurricane nearing.

He advised, “Let yourself float out, kind of swim kick parallel to the shore. Keep that head above water, and don’t get exhausted.”

The town of Hull announced on their Facebook page they’d be increase patrols across the beaches this week.

Through their page, Fire Chief Christopher Russo said, “We will have additional emergency resources in place for the weekend, the HPD will be flying their drones to give us a view from above on conditions, as well if there is a need to locate swimmers in danger.”

The dangerous surf is expected to last through the weekend.

