Chilly start, comfortable afternoon

COOLER AND MORE COMFORTABLE

We’re starting off this Tuesday on the cooler side across the region, with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s and noticeably lower humidity.

This afternoon, highs will climb into the 70s, and despite more cloud cover moving in, it will remain quite comfortable. Expect a mostly cloudy day with a light breeze—so keep that jacket handy if you’re heading out early or planning to be outside later.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, temperatures take a bit of a dip, with highs only in the 60s. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day, though rain totals should stay on the lighter side for most of Massachusetts.

The good news? We’re back to sunshine on Thursday and Friday, with highs returning to the 70s. Even warmer air moves in for the weekend, with highs climbing into the 80s—just in time for any late-summer outdoor plans.

TRACKING HURRICANE ERIN

We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Erin, a major Category 3 storm currently positioned north of the Bahamas. While it is not expected to make landfall, it will bring dangerous impacts along the East Coast.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect through Thursday evening for the South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands. In addition, a Small Craft Advisory is active for southern waters. Life-threatening surf and rip currents will be a significant concern over the next few days, and those effects may linger into the weekend. Please use extra caution if you’re heading to the beaches or out on the water.

Stay with us for updates throughout the week—we'll keep you ahead of the storm and help you plan around the changing weather.

