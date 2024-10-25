Shelter seeking donations for Middleborough dogs rescued from squalid conditions

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Town officials are asking for the public’s help providing donations for dogs recently rescued from a filthy residence.

On Friday, the Middleborough Animal Shelter received 9 dogs seized from a Precinct Street home where 17 total dogs were confined to cages, had no access to food or water, and were covered in filth.

The dogs are currently recovering well and are mostly nervous and timid while learning a new environment, according to officials.

Despite the dogs’ recovery, the shelter says they’re currently at capacity for the number of pups they can care for at once.

The town is now asking the public for the following donations to assist with the shelter:

Dry Purina One dog food

Any type of wet dog food

Metal water buckets (6, 9, or 12-quart)

Dog beds (any size, but larger and elevated ones are best)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 17 dogs ‘covered in filth’, 6 horses among pets removed from condemned home in Middleboro

The animal shelter is also seeking volunteers to help walk and socialize the dogs.

“If you love animals, you are a perfect fit to volunteer and help us as we nurse these dogs to recovery,” Health Director Smith said. “We want to be able to help the dogs socialize and feel loved in our care.”

The eight remaining dogs seized from the squalid home are still with the MSPCA.

The Middleborough Animal Shelter is located at 50 Joe Ciaglo Way. Donations, including cash, can be delivered in person. To volunteer, call 508-946-2455 or email Animal Control Officer Racicot at kracicot@middleboroughma.gov.

The Middleborough Health Department condemned the Precinct Street house because it was a health hazard, and the Middleborough Fire Department determined it to be a fire hazard. Police say their investigation remains active and ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group