17 dogs ‘covered in filth’ among animals to be removed from condemned home in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — Seventeen dogs were rescued from a Middleboro home after investigators found them in a state of and neglect Friday.

Middleboro Animal Control originally arrived at the Precinct Street home to execute an administrative warrant as part of an animal welfare investigation. Simultaneously, the MSPCA Law Enforcement Department executed a criminal warrant regarding horses on the property.

The dogs found inside the home had no access to food or water and were covered in filth, according to town officials.

One dog needing emergency medical care was removed from the home and placed into the care of Animal Control. The other 16 canines were will be removed with the help of other organizations like Wareham Animal Control.

Two cats, a turtle, and a guinea pig found inside the home will also be removed.

The home was condemned because the Middleboro Health Department determined that it was a health hazard. The Middleboro Fire Department also said the building was a fire hazard.

Criminal charges against the homeowner have not been filed at this time but the investigation remains active and ongoing.

