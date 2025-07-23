Reward offered for info leading to arrest of suspect who fatally shot 2 teens in Brockton, DA says

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant and a reward leading to the capture of an alleged double-murder suspect.

22-year-old Davinci Leonard is wanted on charges of two counts of murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possessing ammunition without an FID card, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Cevannah Alvarez and 15-year-old Tymari Albertson at the Westgate Mall in Brockton back in March.

Leonard fled the scene and police believe he may have changed his appearance.

Since then, two accomplices of Leonard’s, 32-year-old David Mosley-Lott of Quincy and 24-year-old Jaylen Speed of Dorchester were arrested and arraigned for their involvement in helping Leonard evade police, according to the DA’s office.

They were both indicted in Plymouth County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Both Mosley-Lott and Speed were held on $50,000 cash bail, placed on GPS monitoring, ordered to home confinement if released, and ordered to stay away from witnesses in the murder case.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Leonard’s arrest.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

