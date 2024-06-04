Police investigating shooting in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Randolph Monday night near a park where children play.

There were two scenes involved just before 7 p.m.

On Webster Street, officers could be seen surrounding a silver vehicle with crime scene tape.

The other scene was on Pleasant Street, where the road was shut down.

A woman who lives near a park around the corner tells Boston 25 News she heard gunshots. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Police have not commented about either scene at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

