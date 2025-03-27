Large law enforcement presence off Route 3 in Plymouth for ‘ongoing investigation’

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police are asking motorists to avoid the area near Route 3 in Plymouth for an “ongoing investigation,” police said Thursday in a public advisory.

Numerous state police vehicles, including K9 units, were parked by the side of the road on Route 3 near a wooded area late Thursday morning.

The large police presence in the area of South Street and Route 3 is “part of an ongoing investigation,” Plymouth Police said in their advisory.

“There is no threat to public safety,” police said.

Additional details about the reason for the large law enforcement response to the area were not immediately available.

“Please avoid the impact area if possible,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

