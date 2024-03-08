Man charged after allegedly stealing BLM banners from Duxbury church on several occasions

DUXBURY, Mass. — A man will face charges in Plymouth District Court for allegedly stealing Black Lives Matter (BLM) banners from a Duxbury church on two separate occasions.

Zachary Brousseau, 31, of Duxbury, is charged with destruction of church property and larceny.

According to Duxbury Police, Brousseau stole a Black Lives Matter banner from the front lawn of the First Parish Church on Tremont Street overnight on Thursday. Using surveillance video and other evidence, were able to identify the 31-year-old as a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his home on Starboard Way.

After a search of the house, officials say they found evidence tying Brousseau to another banner theft at the same church in January. A damaged banner was allegedly recovered from his residence.

No further information was immediately available.

