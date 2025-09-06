Mom who lost 13-year-old daughter to suicide determined to end bullying

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Plymouth mother who lost her 13-year-old daughter to suicide last year is working to end bullying and save lives.

Alicia Moore is organizing a walk for suicide prevention on Saturday on Buzzards Bay in honor of her daughter, Nevaeh Perdiz.

“It’s therapeutic and healing for me,” Moore said. “If my grief can help other parents and families, then it’s a win-win.”

The family was living in Keene, N.H., in late August 2024, when Nevaeh took her own life in her bedroom after the third day of eighth grade.

“Every day is a struggle to get through the day,” Moore said through tears. “My youngest son is the one who found her. He was eight-and-a-half at the time. He’s about to be 10… Those are images he will have to live with for the rest of his life.”

Nevaeh had been bullied since the end of sixth grade, shortly after moving to town, Moore said. Bullies called her racial slurs, convinced her she was fat, and told her to take her life, Moore told Boston 25 News.

“The end of seventh grade is when things started really getting dark,” Moore said. “I could tell she was really struggling, having a lot more self-harm.”

Nevaeh was in therapy and had the support of her family. But, Moore said, she became isolated, canceling plans with friends and journaling her dark thoughts.

After a year of reliving the pain and realizing the red flags, grief-stricken Moore urges parents to communicate with their kids to make sure they are not suffering.

“It’s important to keep communication open with your child and make sure they know you’re a safe place to go,” Moore said. “Sitting down, having conversations with them. Not in passing, like, ‘Hey, I’m making dinner.’ Face-to-face conversations with your kid… It can be a life-or-death thing when it comes to taking the time to sit with your child, so that they know, ‘My parents do care.’”

As Moore urges kids to be kind, she is also demanding that schools do more to protect children.

Moore, who says she had repeatedly reported the bullying to Keene school administrators, wants to see schools nationwide implement anti-bullying curricula, kindergarten through 12th grade.

She also believes parents of bullies and victims should be able to sit down together to mediate.

And Moore wants to see harsher punishments for bullies, including removing them from sports teams and activities.

“There is a lack of consequences for people that are bullies, which is why they continue to just be able to get away with it,” Moore said.

Keene school administrators told Boston 25 News the district has been augmenting anti-bullying efforts that were already in place.

The school has continued its “Choose Love Movement” anti-bullying program and has invited founder Scarlett Lewis for a second year to speak to students.

Mental health resources are on a table outside the cafeteria, and information is sent home to families.

A social worker position has been converted to a school adjustment counselor, the district said.

Moore, who has been sharing her story on social media, has connected with parents desperately trying to save their children, as well as kids who have told her Nevaeh’s story prevented them from taking their own lives.

“The amount of children who are taking their lives because of this is overwhelming,” Moore said. “It is an epidemic, and we have to do something because it’s only going to continue to happen.”

The walk for suicide prevention on Saturday, September 6, will start at the Buzzards Bay Recreation Area at the gazebo at 11:30 a.m.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can find resources here: 988 Lifeline - If you need emotional support, reach out to the national mental health hotline: 988.

