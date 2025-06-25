Majority of residents in Plymouth County town without power amid heat wave

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A majority of residents in one Plymouth County town are without power following a large-scale outage on Tuesday night.

Around 5 p.m., Middleborough officials said they were notified by Middleborough Gas & Electric of a significant power outage that began affecting most of the town’s electric customers.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.

Temperatures at the time of the outage hovered around 100 degrees.

Out of an abundance of caution, town officials immediately opened the Nichols Middle School to serve as a cooling center for anyone in need, including pets.

The Middleborough Public Library will also remain open until 11 p.m. for anyone who needs to cool off, although pets are not allowed.

“We do not have an estimate for when power may be restored, so we are encouraging any residents who need to cool off to visit the Middle School or the library,” said Town Manager Jay McGrail. “We’re also encouraging all residents to stay hydrated today, and to take basic precautions against this potentially dangerous heat.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

