Investigation underway after two 11-week-old puppies found abandoned in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help with an animal cruelty case that occurred earlier this month.

According to Randolph authorities, two 11-week-old puppies were found abandoned along a pedestrian pathway between the Martin E. Young Elementary School and Barbara Road on August 1.

The puppies, a male and a female, were transported to the Weymouth VCA for emergency care.

The male puppy’s condition was so severe that officials determined the best recourse was to provide him with a peaceful passing.

Investigators say the two helpless animals likely came from basement breeders.

They are described as mixed pups, possibly Shepherd/hound mixes with a distinct black tail.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Barbara Road area on or around August 1 or anyone who may be aware of individuals breeding similar dogs are asked to contact Randolph Police.

The female puppy is not available for adoption, according to police.

