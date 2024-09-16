Investigation underway after Bridgewater inmate dies from apparent assault, officials say

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after an inmate was allegedly beaten to death.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections says on Sunday, staff responding to a report of a medical emergency in a cell at the Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater around 3:20 p.m. found an unresponsive 47-year-old male inmate.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity is not being released at this time.

Investigators say the victim’s wounds appeared to be from an assault involving another inmate.

The death remains under investigation by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts Department of Corrections, and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

