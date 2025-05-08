Former Mass. music teacher, Filipino man both federally charged with sexual exploitation of children

BOSTON — Two men are both being charged with one count of sexual exploitation of minors, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced.

Joshua DeWitte, 50, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Christopher Allan Tisoy, 27, a Filipino national residing in Baltimore, are both being charged with one count each of sexual exploitation of minors (and attempt and conspiracy).

According to charging documents, at the time of the incident, DeWitte was a music teacher at a school in Massachusetts, while Tisoy was a citizen of the Philippines who had lawfully entered the country in September 2024 on an H1-B Visa. Tisoy was working as a medical technologist at the Sinai Hospital in Baltimore.

The charging documents detail that back in December 2024, DeWitte was the owner of a Snapchat account that was uploading files of suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM) of a boy between the ages of 8-10.

Records that were obtained from Snapchat showed that back in September 2024, DeWitte engaged in multiple sexual conversations with minors. In those conversations, DeWitte would allegedly ask for nude pictures and then send pictures of his penis. DeWitte would then discuss previous and potential in-person meetups to engage in sexual relations with minors.

DeWitte also allegedly paid and offered to pay another Snapchat user to make child porn and recruit minor boys for himself.

Police used the information to obtain a search warrant for DeWitte’s Cambridge home in January, where they arrested DeWitte and charged him with six counts of disseminating obscene material to a child, one count of distribution of material depicting a child in a sexual act, and one count of possession of child pornography. He was later released on conditions.

A forensic examination of DeWite’s cell phone revealed a conversation he had on the app “Telegram” with another user, where he allegedly shared videos, stating “I was in the Philippines. Most of my vids are from there and that’s where I was with a 10 yo and 12. 16 yo in Japan and Korea;” and “I have a contact there…He only records vids of the boys or arranges for my visit.”

Older conversations between Tisoy and DeWitte were found on the cell phone, in which the two discussed four minor boys by name, and arranged for the production of videos depicting the sexual exploitation of at least two minor boys in the Philippines.

In the same conversation, DeWitte and Tisoy both negotiated the details of the videos of the minors, including:

Which minors should be involved

Which sex acts should the minors perform

Who should film, including whether a third party or one of the minors themselves should film

What angles should be filmed

How much should DeWitte pay Tisoy for each video

The negotiation also included the sexual preferences of both men, determining what the two would find most sexually gratifying. Tisoy then relayed instructions to the minors on what to produce.

Between the dates of July 3, 2023, and Dec. 27, 2024, DeWitte made a total of 87 PayPal payments to Tisoy, ranging anywhere from $27 to $958. The total sum of all payments was $23,752.

Tisoy was arrested on May 7 in Baltimore, and DeWitte was arrested today.

DeWitte is expected to be detained following his appearance in Boston Federal Court while he awaits a scheduled hearing on May 12, while Tisoy is also expected to be detained pending a hearing scheduled for May 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

