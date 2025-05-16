Bridgewater-Raynham substitute teacher charged with possessing child porn, officials say

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A substitute teacher was arrested Friday morning following a monthslong cybercrimes investigation.

Robert L. Wood, 26, of Bridgewater, was charged with possession of child pornography and distributing material of a child in a sexual act.

According to Bridgewater Police, detectives along with members of the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Wood’s home around 6 a.m.

Authorities allegedly received information that Wood utilized a social media account to download and distribute child sexual abuse material.

He was arraigned in Brockton District Court.

Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District Superintendent Ryan Powers confirms Wood served as a substitute teacher for the district, working sporadically since October 2024.

Powers said Wood subbed at the high school and at two middle schools.

“Bridgewater Police shared they have no reason to believe that any of our students are involved, however, I wanted to make you aware of this information as it is unfolding,” Ryan wrote in a message to the community.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

