Plea hearing postponed for driver charged in 2022 shuttle bus crash that killed Brandeis student

WALTHAM, Mass. — A plea hearing for a driver charged in a 2022 shuttle bus crash that killed a college student was postponed until December.

Jean Fenelon, 59, of Boston, is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide and speeding. His disposition/plea hearing was initially scheduled for Wednesday in Waltham District Court but was pushed off until December 16.

On November 19, 2022, Fenelon was driving a shuttle bus that was transporting 27 Brandeis University students from a hockey game at Northeastern University. Fenelon was allegedly driving erratically and 20 miles over the speed limit before crashing into two trees on South Street in Waltham.

The crash killed 25-year-old Vanessa Mark. 29 other passengers also suffered injuries of varying degrees.

In 2023, Mark’s family along with 15 others who were injured in the crash filed a lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court against Jean Fenelon and Joseph’s Transportation, his employer, alleging that Fenelon violated hours of service laws, disregarded safety rules, and drove recklessly.

Details of prosecutors’ recommendation for sentencing under a plea agreement were not immediately available.

