Driver of Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis University student now facing criminal charges

WALTHAM, Mass. — The bus driver involved in the fatal crash that killed a 25-year-old Brandeis University student in 2022 is now facing criminal charges, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Jean Fenelon, 58 of Boston, was arraigned in Waltham District Court Friday on charges of motor vehicle homicide and speeding in connection to the bus crash that killed Vanessa Mark in November 2022 in Waltham, District Attorney Ryan said.

On Nov. 19 at 10:30 p.m. a shuttle bus operated by Fenelon, who was working as an employee of Joseph’s Transportation, was driving 52 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone and driving erratically before crashing into two trees on South Street, Ryan said.

The investigation further revealed that the defendant failed to apply the brakes.

At the time of the crash, the shuttle bus was transporting 27 students from Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University.

When police arrived Mark was pronounced dead on the scene. The remaining 26 students and Fenelon sustained injuries of varying degrees and were all transported to area hospitals, Ryan said.

The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. A graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries.

Fenelon was released on personal recognizance and ordered not to operate a vehicle without a license and not to have contact with any of the witnesses.

He will be back in court on February 28, 2024.

