Playground removed in Melrose after tree falls, kills boy

MELROSE, Mass. — A month after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 9-year-old boy, the playground where it happened has now been removed.

Zakaria Bel Qaid was struck and killed by a falling tree branch on a windy day at a playground at Winthrop Elementary School.

The boy was playing in the playground when a tree from a neighboring property snapped.

Barriers now stand in place of the playground

His family says he spent his final moments laughing and playing tag with his little sister and her friend.

In a memorial fund for Zakaria, the family is asking for donations to a ski camp in lieu of flowers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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