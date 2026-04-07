Plane returns to Mass. airport after cabin door opens mid-flight

NANTUCKET, Mass. — A plane was forced to return to a Massachusetts airport on Monday after the main cabin door popped open mid-flight, officials said.

The door on Cape Air flight 5001 opened shortly after the plane departed Nantucket Memorial Airport, a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

"Yesterday morning, shortly after departing Nantucket Memorial Airport, flight #5001 experienced an issue in which the upper portion of the main cabin door opened while in flight," the statement read.

The plane continued to operate normally, returning to Nantucket Memorial Airport safely without further incident, according to the airline.

Officials said the aircraft in question has been taken out of service for further evaluation.

"We are following all established safety procedures and will take any necessary actions based on our findings," the statement continued. “The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority.”

A passenger shared video of the incident with the Nantucket Current.

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