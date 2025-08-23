Plane flips on roof while landing at Fitchburg Municipal Airport

FITCHBURG, Mass. — The pilot of a small plane was rushed to the hospital after a crash at Fitchburg Municipal Airport on Saturday.

Firefighters responding to a report of a plane crash at the airport on Crawford Street around 10 a.m. found a Cessna 170 resting on its roof in a grassy area along the runway, according to the Fitchburg Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered minor injuries in the crash. There were no other occupants on the plane.

Fitchburg plane crash (Fitchburg Fire Department)

The fire department said the pilot reported a “change in the headwind into a crosswind” before the crash.

In a statement, an FAA spokesman told Boston 25 News the aircraft’s propeller struck the runway after the pilot lost control.

The airport was temporarily closed after the crash.

The FAA is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

