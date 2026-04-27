Plane diverted to Boston’s Logan Airport after unruly passenger restrained mid-flight

BOSTON — An international flight was diverted to Logan Airport on Monday after a mid-air incident involving an unruly passenger, officials said.

United Airlines flight UA 945 from Frankfurt, Germany, was destined for Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the plane was diverted around 9:30 a.m. to Boston, Boston 25 News has learned.

A spokesperson for United said the flight landed safely in Boston, where troopers took the individual into custody.

“The individual was restrained on the flight, but was cooperative by the time troopers boarded the plane,” a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said in a statement. “The individual was placed into custody.”

There were no reported injuries in the disturbance.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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