‘The place to be’: Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular celebrates 51st year

BOSTON — People came from near and far to watch the 51st Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Friday night.

Fireworks lit up the sky over the Charles River after special guests Leslie Odom Jr., Bell Biv DeVoe, and Leann Rimes performed alongside the Boston Pops.

“It’s cool to see so many people wanting to celebrate our great country,” spectator Jackson Scheele said.

Hundreds of thousands celebrated the nation’s independence along the Esplanade.

“Everyone has a different meaning of independence and their own right to their own personal beliefs and values,” Cameron Messenger said.

Boston Pops Fourth of July fireworks (Boston 25)

“Massachusetts is where it all began 250 years ago so it’s a particularly special Fourth of July here in Boston,” Gov. Maura Healey said leading up to the show.

Plenty of people got in line early Friday morning to catch a good spot on the Oval.

Hurb Wade was one of those people.

“Boston is the place to be especially on the 4th,” Wade said.

Everyone at the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular shared a special bond this July 4th, celebrating what the holiday means to them.

“It’s a culmination of all of our trials and tribulations throughout the last 250 years of putting a country together, it’s the greatest country in the world,” said veteran Stephen Fitzgerald.

It was also a special show for Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart.

Lockhart said it was his 30th year performing on July 4th in Boston.

“Which I find both wonderful and intensely frightening,” Lockhart joked.

“When they asked me to do this, I jumped at the chance because to be at the Fourth in Boston,” Rimes said. “You can’t get more American than this.”

Whether it’s your first time, or you’ve seen the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular a dozen times, local residents told Boston 25 the show never gets old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group