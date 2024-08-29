Piscataqua River Bridge, which connects Maine to NH, shut down after officer-involved shooting

KITTERY, ME — The Piscataqua River Bridge, which connects Maine to New Hampshire, is shut down Thursday morning amid an investigation into the death of a child, a fatal officer-involved shooting, and the killing of a woman 100 miles away.

The bridge and I-95 are shut down in both directions, law enforcement officials warned motorists.

Maine State Police said northbound traffic from New Hampshire into Maine is completely blocked, and southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 3 in Kittery.

A man suspected of killing his wife at a home in Troy, New Hampshire, overnight was fatally shot by police after he drove nearly 100 miles to the Piscataqua River Bridge, where a child’s body was also found in his vehicle, law enforcement officials said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

“Troopers are on scene. Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible,” New Hampshire State Police wrote in a post on X.

The duration of the closure is unknown at this time.

#UPDATE: The situation remains active and ongoing. We continue to ask everyone to avoid the area. Updates will be disseminated as appropriate. — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) August 29, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

