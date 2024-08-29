Large crime scene at home where woman was killed before man fatally shot by police, child found dead

TROY, N.H. — A large crime scene remains in place at a home in southern New Hampshire where a woman was found dead hours before a man who is suspected of killing her was fatally shot by police on the Piscataqua River Bridge.

Law enforcement officials responding to a home at 359 Monadnock Street in Troy at some point during the overnight hours launched an investigation into the “suspicious” death of a woman, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The man who investigators believe killed the woman fled the home and drove about 100 miles away to the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Portsmouth, New Hampshire-Kittery, Maine line, according to Formella’s office.

Officers engaged the man on the bridge and fatally shot him. Those officers then found an 8-year-old child who had been shot to death inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 that run across the bridge were closed shortly after 3 a.m. and didn’t reopen until just before 10 a.m. as police investigated the officer-involved shooting death.

State police troopers and Troy police officers were still gathered at the home at 359 Menadnock Street in Troy late Thursday morning.

A Boston 25 News photographer captured video that showed a New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit van parked outside the home. The video also showed a bicycle with training wheels in the driveaway and what appeared to be Home Depot moving boxes in a garage area.

Formella’s office noted that the Maine Attorney General’s Office is leading the investigation into the bridge shooting.

The names of the dead woman, man, and child haven’t been made public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

