Piscataqua River Bridge, which connects Maine to New Hampshire, shut down amid police activity

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
KITTERY, ME — The Piscataqua River Bridge, which connects Maine to New Hampshire is shut down due to police activity.

The bridge and I-95 are shut down in both directions. Northbound traffic from New Hampshire into Maine is completely blocked, and southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 3 in Kittery, Maine State Police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

The duration of the closure is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

