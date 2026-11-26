BOSTON — The Pine Street Inn served more than 1,500 Thanksgiving meals to those in need Thursday.

“Nobody wants to be homeless. Nobody wants to be in shelter. And of all the time that it is the hardest to be in shelter, it’s today. Everybody’s going home and if you’re here, you’re not,” said Pine Street Inn Executive Director Lyndia Downie on Thursday morning.

The Pine Street Inn supports the homeless and people in shelters, helping about 3,100 people each day.

Downie said, “Last year we saw a 6.7% decrease in the number of people in shelters.

A 10% decrease of the number of people on the street. And 20% decrease in the number vets. Second year in a row, Boston’s seen our numbers go down.”

This year the Thanksgiving menu included 100 turkeys, 160 lbs. of cranberry sauce, 750 lbs. of mashed potatoes, 32 gallons of gravy, 525 lbs. of fruit salad, and hundreds of pies.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy also dropped off 50 pies to help.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. Happy to spend it here and then with family later,” McAvoy said.

He continued, “There are so many people who want to do stuff speaking for our team with the Bruins, and the foundation gives us a great avenue to do it. So, today’s just another good example of that.”

McAvoy and other elected officials cut and plated pieces of pie.

In total, more than 400 volunteers helped make this Thanksgiving possible.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “I wanted to make sure that we, all across the city, are doing whatever we can so that people have the chance to have a special meal today, to be warm, to be safe, but most of all to feel part of our larger family all across Boston.”

Not only were people served at Pine Street Inn but outreach crews went into the community with turkey sandwiches for anyone who did not want to go in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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