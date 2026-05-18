Pilot dies after small plane crashes at Rhode Island airport

WESTERLY, R.I. — The pilot of a small plane is dead after it crashed at Westerly State Airport in Rhode Island on Monday.

According to police, the reports of a crash came in at around 12:15 p.m.

The pilot, a man in his 20s, was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased, Westerly town manager Shawn Lacey told Boston 25 News.

In a statement, the FAA identified the plane as a Cessna C172, and the pilot was the only one on board at the time.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate and provide any further updates.

The pilot’s name has not been released.

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