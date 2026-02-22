‘Pig leg or flank’ found in Newton, Mass. Environmental Police investigating

NEWTON, MASS. — What looks to be like a ‘full pig leg’ or ‘flank’ was found off a walking trail near Flowed Meadow at the Cove in Auburndale, according to Newton Police.

Newton police say it is not known whether the meat was left to feed wildlife, or to lure animals for hunting, or some other unknown reason. A red flag and note was also found at the site.

Hunting on conservation land and in Newton parks is prohibited under Massachusetts General Law Chapter 131, Section 59, according to Newton police.

This forbids hunting or harming wildlife on any reservation, park, common, or land owned or leased by the Commonwealth or its municipalities, except under very limited, authorized circumstances.

MassWildlife strongly advises the public to help keep wildlife “wild” by not providing food for wild animals.

According to MassWildlife, feeding wildlife wild animals to rely on humans for food, puts them at a disadvantage for survival, and draws them unnaturally close to homes and residential areas.

This increases risks of negative human–wildlife interactions.(https://www.mass.gov/info-details/avoid-feeding-wildlife)

Newton’s Animal Control Officer along with Mass Environmental Police are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

