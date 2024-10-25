Pig in a blanket: Abandoned Framingham farm animal being cared for by ARL

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The two-week-old piglet found abandoned in Framingham earlier this week is in good hands.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) says Magnolia was turned over to them by Framingham Animal Control on Wednesday thanks to the help of a good Samaritan.

The piglet weighs about 6 pounds and is in overall good health, but will need special neonatal care due to her age.

She won’t be available for adoption for at least another month, but the ARL says she “is full of love and snuggles!”

To help support Magnolia’s journey, you can donate here.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Magnolia, the abandoned Framingham piglet, being cared for by ARL (Animal Rescue League of Boston)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group