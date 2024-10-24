Abandoned piglet found in Framingham to be put up for adoption

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A piglet is looking for a new home after it was found abandoned in Framingham.

Police say a good Samaritan called animal control for help after the pig was abandoned by its owner.

The piglet was brought to the animal control office on Western Avenue, but the facilities aren’t suited for taking care of livestock long term.

The abandoned animal has since been transferred to the Animal Rescue League of Boston Dedham shelter, where it will be put up for adoption.

It’s unclear if the pig’s original owner will face charges.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group