Man, woman wounded in fight at 99 Restaurant in NH, police say

DOVER, N.H. — An investigation is underway after two people were stabbed at a 99 Restaurant in New Hampshire on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation at the popular eatery at 8 Hotel Drive in Dover found a man and woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Dover Police Department.

Police said the man suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound, while the woman suffered non-life-threatening lacerations to her forearm.

All three people involved in the altercation were known to each other, according to investigators.

“The altercation reportedly began as a verbal dispute between the two males, which escalated into a physical confrontation,” the department wrote in a statement. “During the fight, one male allegedly stabbed the other, and the female was injured while attempting to intervene.”

As of Friday morning, no criminal charges had been filed, and everyone involved had been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

