MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The Marblehead Fire Department responded to a “unique” incident on Friday, right in front of their Fire Headquarters.

According to the Marblehead Police Department, a man was driving, towing his boat, on Ocean Avenue when, unbeknownst to him, his boat had caught on fire.

Pictures capture wild incident after man unknowingly tows boat while on fire in Marblehead (Marblehead Fire Department)

Behind him was Marblehead Fire Chief Jason Gilliland driving in his vehicle. When he noticed the flames, he quickly sprang into action, running up to the vehicle while at a stoplight on Ocean and Atlantic and alerting the driver of the ongoing situation.

Luckily, the Marblehead Fire Headquarters was just a block away. Chief Gilliland told the driver to make his way there. Gilliland also called 911 to report the incident.

The driver pulled onto the front ramp of the building, where a group of firefighters, led by Captain Thomas Rice, who was on his final shift before retirement, quickly put down the flames.

Fortunately, no injuries occurred, and everyone was safe.

