PickleBOS celebrates opening with weekend of open play

BOSTON — Boston woke up to a damp and cold Saturday, but those looking to stay active and healthy still made their way inside PickleBOS as part of Open Play Day.

The new location is offering free play this weekend to celebrate its launch.

Located on Dorchester Avenue, PickleBOS features 11 professional pickleball courts and is designed to allow year-round play regardless of weather conditions.

“There’s not many places to play in this city,” Alex, the founder of PickleBOS, told Boston 25 News. “We wanted to find something that was local, both to us and to give to the entire city of Boston.”

The facility is equipped with advanced technology from PawPlay, which includes live scoring and instant replays. Players can use iPads and TVs to review their games, making it a unique experience for those who enjoy sharing highlights on social media.

Alex noted to Boston 25 that it pickleball is a sport for all ages.

“I play with my eight-year-old daughter and I play with people that are in their 70s and 80s and everything in between,” he said.

