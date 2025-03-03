Physician assistants pushing to expand roles to alleviate primary care backlog in Massachusetts

FOXBORO, Mass. — Getting seen by a primary care physician can be a tall order these days.

And it’s expected to get worse.

The Association of American Medical Colleges predicts the shortage of PCPs could reach close to 50,000 in the coming decade.

Physician assistants could help alleviate a backlog in care, but they say they’re hampered by a Massachusetts state law.

They’re now pushing to change it.

One patient in Westwood said “I guess there is a shortage of doctors. I don’t remember the last time I saw my general practitioner.”

A woman said this trend does worry her, but “we’re getting used to things like that.”

“In a primary care clinical setting, there is really absolutely no difference in what a PA or a physician can do. We offer same day visits, hospital follow-ups, comprehensive chronic care disease management, and physical exams,” said Lindsay Driscoll, M.S., P.A.C., a physician assistant at MGH Brigham at Patriot Place.

She said there is one big difference in providing that care, however.

“As the law stands now, we do have to have a listed supervisory physician, and that’s an archaic law that can have some limitations.”

A bill is under consideration on Beacon Hill to give PAs more independence.

“The bill is strictly just removing a legal requirement for the PA to have registered, with the state, a physician specifically to work with them.”

Driscoll believes the impact on patient care would be dramatic.

“PAs would absolutely be able to help fill some more of the void in the Commonwealth. We’re only meeting about 40% or our primary care needs, and we could absolutely help fill that gap in getting same day visits, and then moving up the timeline of getting new patients into primary care.”

A woman told Boston 25 News “It would definitely be helpful because probably people could be seen sooner and that’s you know, usually helpful so I would be in support of that.”

In a statement, Dr. Hugh Taylor, president of the Massachusetts Medical Society wrote:

“While physician assistants play a critical role in the health care system, physician-led, team-based care is the optimal model for achieving the best patient outcomes. Extensive education and training equip physicians with the expertise to supervise health care teams delivering care to a patient population that is increasingly sicker and more medically complex. Moreover, we know 95% of patients want physicians to be involved in their care. The Medical Society is focused on the primary care crisis in Massachusetts, which is rooted in systemic issues that will not be solved by shifting clinical responsibilities away from physicians. With only 16% of PAs in Massachusetts working in primary care, expanding scope of practice will have little impact on improving patient access to care. Data and evidence conclude that expanding scope of practice for non-physicians has not led to an increased access to primary care for patients in underserved and rural areas. We must drive holistic policy solutions that will ensure long-term sustainability of the primary care system, addressing the administrative drivers of burnout among primary care physicians and increasing investments in primary care. "

Some patients told Boston 25 News they value a greater level of expertise.

One woman said “I feel like if it’s more of a serious matter, I feel more comfortable with my personal PCP. If it’s something more minor, figuring out a cold, an NP or a physician assistant, I would be OK with it.”

Driscoll believes most PAs know their role and just want to provide appropriate care without being entangled in bureaucratic strings.

“When you or your mother or your sister call and they want a primary care appointment and they’re told that it’s many, many months away, I see this is a change, where they can say, see you next week.”

Massachusetts has a higher concentration of PAs based on population than most other regions of the country, according to the NCCPA, a certifying organization for physician assistants.

