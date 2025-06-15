Person taken into custody following hourslong standoff with Falmouth Police, SWAT team

FALMOUTH, Mass. — There was a large law enforcement presence in one Falmouth neighborhood for hours on Saturday due to a barricaded subject.

Police say the incident occurred at a residence on Teaticket Path just before 4 p.m.

The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council’s SWAT Team, along with Falmouth Police officers, negotiated with the individual for much of the afternoon.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the person was safely taken into custody, according to police.

Details of the incident were not immediately available.

There were no reports of any injuries.

