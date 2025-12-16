Person suffers life-threatening injuries following crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Mass. — A person was seriously hurt after a crash in Lexington on Tuesday morning.
According to State police, around 7 a.m., troopers responded to a serious crash on I-95.
Upon arrival, crews transported a person with life-threatening injuries.
Additional information on the crash is not being provided and remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
