Person suffers life-threatening injuries following crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Mass. — A person was seriously hurt after a crash in Lexington on Tuesday morning.

According to State police, around 7 a.m., troopers responded to a serious crash on I-95.

Upon arrival, crews transported a person with life-threatening injuries.

Additional information on the crash is not being provided and remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

